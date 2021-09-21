Teaching NeuroImage: CAR-T–Induced Nonconvulsive Status Epilepticus

Polyneuritis cranialis (PNC) is characterized by concomitant cranial nerve palsies resulting in ocular (III, IV, VI) and pharyngeal (IX, X, XII) weakness, with preserved consciousness in the absence of areflexia or ataxia, usually preceded by a respiratory infection.1,2,3 PNC is a predominantly monophasic illness, with a nadir of 12 hours-28 days.1 The median age is 40 years with male predominance of 2:1.1 The postulated pathogenesis is autoantibodies targeting gangliosides, triggered by infectious or inflammatory conditions including SARS-Cov-2 infection.1,3 Serology may reveal antiganglioside (anti-GQ1b, anti-GT1a) antibodies1,3; CSF shows cytoalbuminologic dissociation.1,2 In addition to a subtype of Guillain-Barré syndrome, PNC clinical characteristics can also be seen in myasthenia gravis, Tolosa-Hunt syndrome, and other autoimmune disorders.1,2,3 PNC is differentiated from acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and Miller Fischer syndrome by absence of ascending paralysis and ataxia or areflexia respectively.1,3 Treatment involves immunoglobulin, and targeting the underlying etiology.2,3.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO