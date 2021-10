On September 29, NSW recorded fewer than a thousand new cases for a fourth consecutive day – 863 cases in the 24-hour reporting period between September 27 and 28. Officials have now acknowledged that the worst of the Delta outbreak is now behind NSW. Health minister Brad Hazzard said that the peak – which had originally predicted daily case numbers as high as 2,200 to 2,500 – had not been as severe as anticipated, and premier Gladys Berejiklian said that cases in Greater Sydney had significantly declined in recent days, particularly in the parts of Sydney's west and southwest that were formerly classed as LGAs of concern.

