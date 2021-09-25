CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Fletcher: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoBD3_0c2eVewD00

McFly star Tom Fletcher is one of the celebrity contestants taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing .

Born on 17 July, 1985, Fletcher was raised in Harrow, north-west London, and attended the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School. It was there, aged 13, that he met his future wife Giovanna Falcone, whom he married in 2012.

They have three children together, sons Buzz (aged seven), Buddy (aged five), and Max (aged two).

When he was 10 years old, Fletcher starred in a production of Oliver! at the London Palladium.

The 36-year-old musician rose to greater fame as a member of the popular boyband McFly, who formed in 2003, along with bandmates Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones and Harry Judd.

Fletcher came up with the name after being inspired by the main character, Marty McFly, from his favourite film Back to the Future.

Fletcher originally auditioned to be in the band Busted , but lost out to Charlie Simpson after label Island Records decided they wanted Busted to be a trio, not a four-piece. However, the two bands have been close for years, with McFly serving as the support act for Busted during their 2004 tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS11S_0c2eVewD00

Their debut album, Room on the Third Floor, charted at No 1 in the UK, followed by 2005’s Wonderland, which made McFly the youngest-ever band to have topped the UK charts twice.

They have a total of seven UK No 1 singles, while all six of their albums have made the UK Top 10. Among their biggest hits are “5 Colours in Her Hair”, “That Girl”, “All About You” and “I’ll Be OK”. Their latest album Young Dumb Thrills, was released in November last year and charted at No 2 in the UK.

Outside of McFly’s success, Fletcher has also contributed his songwriting talents to hit songs for Busted, One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer.

In 2012, he released his first children’s book, the best-selling The Dinosaur that Pooped Christmas, which was written with his McFly bandmate Poynter. A sequel, The Dinosaur that Pooped a Planet, was released in 2013. Fletcher has also published the children’s novel, The Christmasauraus, and a sequel, The Christmasaurus and the Winter Witch.

Strictly is by no means Fletcher’s first foray into the world of reality TV. He cameoed as a gorilla in costume when his bandmate Poynter appeared on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2011, and was there to greet Poynter on the red carpet when he won the series.

He has also taken part in celebrity episodes of The Cube, All Star Family Fortunes, All Star Mr and Mrs, and Celebrity Deal or No Deal, all for charity. His wife, Giovanna, is an author, actor, vlogger and presenter who won I’m a Celebrity in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUD9q_0c2eVewD00

Fletcher and his wife experienced a minor controversy earlier this year after it emerged that they had used the government’s scheme to furlough an employee, despite their estimated joint worth of £8m.

The couple issued an apology after reports claimed they had received up to £30,000 from the scheme. They denied the figure was correct but called their use of the money a “huge error of judgement”.

“Although it was a time of great uncertainty, we clearly should have thought more about the situation and funded it ourselves,” they said in a joint statement.

“It was a huge error of judgement and a mistake we wholeheartedly take responsibility for and we have paid the full amount back.”

Fletcher is competing against fellow Strictly contestants including comedian Robert Webb, children’s TV entertainer Rhys Stephenson, journalist Dan Walker, actor Greg Wise and EastEnders star Nina Wadia. Read the full line-up here .

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Strictly Come Dancing: See who's dancing with who in this year's series

Strictly Come Dancing is officially back, with the launch show revealing which celebs will be dancing with which professionals to compete for the Glitterball trophy. This series will be mostly back to normal after last year's series was made shorter because of restrictions from the COVID pandemic, but sadly we will still be missing the Blackpool special.
TV SHOWS
Telegraph

Strictly pair Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden test positive for Covid

Strictly Come Dancing has been disrupted by Covid-19 just one week into the new series, with a couple set to miss the next live show after testing positive for the virus. Musician Tom Fletcher and his professional partner Amy Dowden, who together earned a score of 21 for their Cha Cha during Strictly’s opening show on Saturday, have been forced to self-isolate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

Strictly Come Dancing announces songs and dance routines for week two

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed which songs each celebrity contestant and their professional partners will be performing to in Saturday night's (October 2) show, as well as what kind of routine they'll be tackling. Taking to Twitter earlier today (Tuesday, September 28), the BBC series shared a video that went...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Webb
Person
Charlie Simpson
Person
Dougie Poynter
Person
Harry Judd
Person
Danny Jones
Person
Nina Wadia
Person
Tom Fletcher
femalefirst.co.uk

'Today is a tough day': Tom Fletcher gives update as he misses first Strictly live show

Tom Fletcher has admitted he is feeling devastated to miss the first 'Strictly Come Dancing' live show due to COVID-19 and is missing his kids in quarantine. Tom Fletcher has admitted it's "incredibly frustrating" not being able to perform on 'Strictly Come Dancing' tonight (02.10.21) in an update to fans, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What is Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood's net worth?

Craig Revel Horwood is a familiar face to television viewers and has appeared on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel since day one back in 2004. He's established himself as being TV's Mr Nasty due to his brutally honest opinions on the BBC show's dances, and we're dreading the scathing critiques he'll have for this year's batch of stars.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Who is EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis? Everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing star

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has swapped the greys of Albert Square for sequins and glamour, having joined this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Having been partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, Rose is one of the contestants competing in this year's series, which launched last Saturday (September 18) and will see the celebrities perform for the first time tonight (September 25).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strictly Come Dancing#Reality Tv#Island Records
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Fans Had Some Hilarious Reactions To Tyra Banks 'Bowtie Pasta' Dress

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Dancing with the Stars episode that aired Monday, September 27. Read at your own risk!. The second episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 gave contestants another chance to wow viewers and the judges. Some contestants jumped at the opportunity, and others were overshadowed by the odd dress that host Tyra Banks wore throughout the evening. The dress has been likened to bowtie pasta and just about everything else under the sun, and the reactions from fans are absolutely hilarious.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Say the First Clue Totally Gives It Away

Who is Skunk on The Masked Singer? Read on for the top guesses from the clues we have so far. At the moment, fans are guessing Skunk from season 6 is singer Tina Turner. For The Masked Singer season 6, a nocturnal creature is stepping into the spotlight for their big moment. The Skunk has been unveiled as part of The Masked Singer 2021 roster and fans have wasted no time in starting to brainstorm who could be hiding underneath the glamorous disguise. Details here and there have been shared, and now it's time to see if your guess is in line with what others are thinking.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy