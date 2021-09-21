CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineer Park Results Monday September 20th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 10 days ago

5th-$7,700, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.190, 48.350, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.150. Shes a Mama's Girl123222-hd2-hd1-½1-noA. Ramgeet5.30. Egg Nog118743-hd1-hd2-hd2-2G. Rodriguez2.00. Tap the Cat123876-26-35-13-1½L. Rivera9.00. Nurse Katie123111-hd3-1½3-54-3¼M. Ccamaque29.10. Emmyrates118455-24-½4-hd5-2¾Y. Yaranga1.00. G Code123334-25-hd6-66-1¼G. Lagunes13.70. Pregolya River120667-127-87-67-4R. Barrios72.70. Peach Bellini118588888L. Hernandez35.60. 2 (2)Shes a...

Related
theracingbiz.com

FOR TRAINER LYNN ASHBY A SEASON OF CHALLENGE, SUCCESS

A trainer’s lot can be a challenging one. Promising horses get injured. A couple of noses can be the difference between a big payday and none at all. Owners come and go, and of course some that come don’t manage to pay their bills. Or — and bear with me...
DELAWARE, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

Ultimate Advice on Horse Race Betting

The laws concerning horse race betting vary across the globe but if it’s legal in your region, you might be considering taking up this hobby. If you’ve never been interested in it before, horse racing can seem complicated. However, everyone has to start somewhere so here is a beginners’ guide on betting on horse races. Keep on reading for some tips that will help you better understand the odds you will be facing and the types of bets that exist, as well as how to avoid some common betting mistakes.
ANIMALS
SignalsAZ

Bradshaw Mountain High School Sports Recap – September 20th

Bradshaw Mountain High School Football and Volleyball both suffered losses in the last week of games. Bradshaw Mountain High School Football lost their last game against Cactus High School on September 17th. This Friday, September 24th, the team plays Youngker High. Volleyball. The Bradshaw Mountain High School Volleyball lost their...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
#Mountaineer Park#Fractional Final Time#Cat123876 26 35 13#Emmyrates118455#G Code123334 25 Hd6 66#Pregolya#Equibase Company Llc
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Saturday

1st_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f. 2nd_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 4½f. 3rd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f. 4th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f. Meet Ms Bobbi Rae120Flirting Fuhr Avie113. Singing Harmony114Goin Gangsta120. Audrey Lucille122Irish Knockout122. 5th_$31,900, alc,...
GAMBLING
BC-Results Indiana Downs-10-Add

10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. Off 8:07. Time 1:81.00. Fast. Scratched_Hh Callieforyakrome. Also Ran_Cfv Duchess, Zz Stones Ablazing, Bv Amazed, Coronado Creek, Catchey Rhythm, Scoeys Beach, First Dash of Carona. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $54.15. Daily Double (8-3) paid $124.20. Exacta (3-2) paid $242.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-10-7) paid $1,575.31. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-10) paid $1,009.80. Attendance unavailable. $1,719,701. Handle $18,459. Total Handle $1,738,160.
INDIANA STATE
BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-5-Add

5th_$2,800, , 2YO, 3½f, clear. 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) Off 2:42. Time 1:78.22. Fast. Also Ran_Wings of Speed, Pleasedontkillmyvibe, Better Believe Her, Free Roller, Mtv Flash. dq_Mtv Flash (3-8). Daily Double (5-6) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-8) paid $47.30. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $6.50. TOT $24,049.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Churchill Downs Results Thursday September 30th, 2021

2nd-$42,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 45.840, 1:10.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.340. Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Big Blue Kitten-Ruffled Feathers. Scratched: What the Elle, Kingsten's Gold. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Enraged121122-hd2-½1-hd1-1J. Padron-Barcenas4.40. Steely Danza124431-½1-1½2-4½2-3¾T. Gaffalione0.80. Out Work'n121354-44-5½3-23-5J. Rocco, Jr.9.20. Barkman121545554-2½R. Gutierrez9.20.
SPORTS
Horse Racing
Sports
Woodbine Entries, Saturday October 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Music Hour (L), 121K. Nicholls8-x-xPhilip Hall15/1. 3This Way Out (L), 121K. Kimura5-x-xWilliam Tharrenos5/2. 5Under Surveillance , 121E. Floresx-x-xW. Armata12/1. 6Ngabe (M), 121E. Wilsonx-x-xCarlos Grant6/1. 7Langstaff Road , 121J. Steinx-x-xKevin Attard3/1. 2nd-$26,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth.
SPORTS
BC-Results Woodbine-8-Add

8th_$23,208, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Off 5:06. Time 1:39.68. Firm. Scratched_Dawson Silver, Abraxas. Also Ran_Silent Fire, Core, Dominant Factor, L'Etat, Pride and Passion, Sensible Portions, Afleet Eddie, Jax Elite Win, Grand Alliance. $0.2 Pick 3 (10-1-9/13/14) 3 Correct Paid $8.39. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $7.10. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $58.70. $0.2 Superfecta (9-6-5-10) paid $225.33. $0.2 Trifecta (9-6-5) paid $52.41. TOT $4,223,211.
GAMBLING
BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$13,400, mdn cl, 2YO F, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:45.05. Fast. Also Ran_Reina Del Bali, Lex K, Greedy Algorithm. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $30.30. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-2) paid $73.05. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $77.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Huntin' the Rut (L), 124M. Allen8-9-10Cathy Rozantz. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tudox Roadster (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez1-4-7Ron Potts. 2Moms Love (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.5-4-9Maria Bowersock. 3Pine Junction , 121E. Walker5-3-5W. Bourke. 4Winrose Ellie (L),...
SPORTS
BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:08. Time 1:11.75. Good. Also Ran_Perfectomundo, On the Honor Roll. Exacta (5-1) paid $14.60. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $36.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
Delaware Park Entries, Monday October 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Daggerboard (L), 121J. Bisono6-1-2Steve Klesaris8/1. 2a-Spotted Bull (L), 121J. Rodriguez5-1-4Jamie Ness8/5. 3Newyearsblockparty (L), 121R. Mena3-1-5Jeffrey Poole6/1. 4Tate (L), 114S. Spanabel2-3-3Gary Contessa7/2. 5a-Jimmy the Kid (L), 121J. Rodriguez3-2-6Jamie Ness8/5. 6Palatial Times (L), 121C. Cedeno3-1-7Kieron Magee2/1. 7Cristiano's Dream (L), 121E. Lopez3-8-5Ernesto Padilla-Preciado15/1. a-Coupled. 2nd-$13,000, Maiden Claiming $6,250-$5,000,...
DELAWARE STATE
Arapahoe Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Aa Two Face (BL), 115S. Barandela4-x-xJuan Chavez. 6Gouduriske Al Baraka (BL), 124J. Jude4-2-8Nicole Ruggeri. 2nd-$15,500, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Vf Shake Down (BL), 124J. Lopez5-4-xEdy Ontiveros. 2Mr Kool Claim (BL), 124A. Morales5-5-xJose Arjon. 3Yesterday Road (BL), 124J. Soto4-4-6Edy Ontiveros.
SPORTS
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 8Only Time , 118S. Camacho8-7-xAngel Penna, Jr. 2nd-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs. 1Uno Tiger (L), 124E. Gonzalez8-6-1Kathleen O'Connell. 2Boldness (L), 122C. Sutherland6-3-1David Fawkes. 3Hierro , 122C. Torres3-4-1Daniel Pita. 4Wandering West (L), 124E. Jaramillo6-2-3Louie Roussel, III. 5Frankie Z (L), 122M. Meneses3-10-6Fernando Abreu.
SPORTS
Fort Pierre Entries, Saturday

1st_$4,320, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$4,320, alc, 3YO up (NW2 9M), 5f. 3rd_$16,500, , 2YO, 2½f. 4th_$4,320, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 5th_$5,520, alc, 3YO up, 1mi. J T Raider124Caesartheruler124. Fayette Warrior124Nattytyme124. Rock City Roadhog124Archrival124. Jimmy's Marco124. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
Thursday's Scores

Tempe McClintock vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Local Sports Briefs

The 11th Annual Lake Placid High School Dragon Tail 5K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 starting at 8 a.m. The event benefits the Boys and Girls Cross Country team. The course takes you from Green Dragon drive, down Jackson Rd, around Miracle League Field, return on N. Tangerine Rd, Ohio St. and back to Green Dragon Dr. The finish line will be at Lake Placid High School Track Complex. The course can be viewed at usatf.org/routes/view.asp?rID=481355.
GOLF
Hornets outpace Red Devils, Blue Streaks

AVON PARK – Despite continuing to lower their times, the Avon Park Red Devil and Sebring Blue Streak Swim and Dive teams fell a bit short to Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets in a three team meet held at Avon Park last Tuesday night. The Bishop Moore boys outpaced Sebring and...
SWIMMING & SURFING

