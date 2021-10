There are dozens of spectacular fall hikes in Minnesota! Whether you want to explore a rushing waterfall, a little-known forest, or a serene lake, there are countless beautiful places that are full of fall color. One of the most unique fall hikes in the state might just be the trail we’d like to tell you […] The post Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO