CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mountaineer Park Results Monday September 20th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 days ago

5th-$7,700, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.190, 48.350, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.150. Shes a Mama's Girl123222-hd2-hd1-½1-noA. Ramgeet12.605.803.405.30. Egg Nog118743-hd1-hd2-hd2-2G. Rodriguez3.202.602.00. Tap the Cat123876-26-35-13-1½L. Rivera4.009.00. Nurse Katie123111-hd3-1½3-54-3¼M. Ccamaque29.10. Emmyrates118455-24-½4-hd5-2¾Y. Yaranga1.00. G Code123334-25-hd6-66-1¼G. Lagunes13.70. Pregolya River120667-127-87-67-4R. Barrios72.70. Peach Bellini118588888L. Hernandez35.60. Perfecta (2-7) paid...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
theracingbiz.com

FOR TRAINER LYNN ASHBY A SEASON OF CHALLENGE, SUCCESS

A trainer’s lot can be a challenging one. Promising horses get injured. A couple of noses can be the difference between a big payday and none at all. Owners come and go, and of course some that come don’t manage to pay their bills. Or — and bear with me...
DELAWARE, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

Ultimate Advice on Horse Race Betting

The laws concerning horse race betting vary across the globe but if it’s legal in your region, you might be considering taking up this hobby. If you’ve never been interested in it before, horse racing can seem complicated. However, everyone has to start somewhere so here is a beginners’ guide on betting on horse races. Keep on reading for some tips that will help you better understand the odds you will be facing and the types of bets that exist, as well as how to avoid some common betting mistakes.
ANIMALS
SignalsAZ

Bradshaw Mountain High School Sports Recap – September 20th

Bradshaw Mountain High School Football and Volleyball both suffered losses in the last week of games. Bradshaw Mountain High School Football lost their last game against Cactus High School on September 17th. This Friday, September 24th, the team plays Youngker High. Volleyball. The Bradshaw Mountain High School Volleyball lost their...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sweetwater County Fair Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

5th-$2,800, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.220. Winner: GR F, 2, by Moonin the Eagle-Summer Love Song. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Love Moonin124611-hd1-nk1-½G. Estrada4.202.602.401.10. Pieces of Dynasty126542-hd2-hd2-nkJ. Valenzuela2.202.401.30. Dash N Cassie130856-½4-hd4-nkT. Lusk42.70. Wings of Speed126467-hd5-hd5-nkD. Jimenez12.10. Pleasedontkillmyvibe131775-hd6-½6-1U. Dominguez9.70. Better Believe Her130223-nk7-¾7-1½J....
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineer Park#Fractional Final Time#Cat123876 26 35 13#Emmyrates118455#G Code123334 25 Hd6 66#Pregolya#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday October 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1My Little Fanny (L), 116R. Ramirez7-6-4Oscar Heredia. 2My Bella Chick (L), 123J. Sanchez5-2-4Daniel Taylor. 3Speedy Lou C (L), 120F. Orduna-Rojas2-6-7Sally Rivera. 4My Sis Cindy (L), 116H. Lopez3-10-5Jerry Wallace, II. 5Siena Silk (L), 116D. Herrera8-7-9Ryan Hanson. 6Indi Galle (L), 123E. Payeras6-5-4Milton Pineda. 7Slewpys Last Song (L),...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
washingtonnewsday.com

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 20th, is $472 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 20th, is $472 million. The Powerball jackpot for the 20th and 21st of September is $472 million. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. on Monday night. You can bookmark and refresh this page to see if you have the winning numbers. The...
LOTTERY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Saturday

1st_$95,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f. 2nd_$26,500, mdn cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f. 4th_$18,500, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 7f. Gator Spy123Letthebighossroll123. R U Watchingbud123Spring Edition123. D's Ben123Cheek to Cheek125. Butterfly Strike121Now We Are Nine125. Tahana118Street Legal123. 5th_$53,200, cl $32,000-$30,000, 3YO...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Entries, Monday

1st_$23,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$13,000, mdn cl $6,250-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$19,000, , 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Yei Yei122Where U B121. Taino119Papa Luke124. Brony Boy121Mega Millions122. Leme At Em120Bourbon and Ice122. Kickstarter124. 6th_$20,000,...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Saturday

1st_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f. 2nd_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 4½f. 3rd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f. 4th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f. Meet Ms Bobbi Rae120Flirting Fuhr Avie113. Singing Harmony114Goin Gangsta120. Audrey Lucille122Irish Knockout122. 5th_$31,900, alc,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add

3rd_$17,400, , 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 1:38. Time 1:14.03. Fast. Also Ran_Yellah, Check Out Line. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.00. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $13.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $12.49. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $21.90. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Woodbine-8-Add

8th_$23,208, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Off 5:06. Time 1:39.68. Firm. Scratched_Dawson Silver, Abraxas. Also Ran_Silent Fire, Core, Dominant Factor, L'Etat, Pride and Passion, Sensible Portions, Afleet Eddie, Jax Elite Win, Grand Alliance. $0.2 Pick 3 (10-1-9/13/14) 3 Correct Paid $8.39. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $7.10. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $58.70. $0.2 Superfecta (9-6-5-10) paid $225.33. $0.2 Trifecta (9-6-5) paid $52.41. TOT $4,223,211.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs-6-Add

6th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 6:13. Time 1:39.22. Good. Scratched_Cajun Kid. Also Ran_Henrietta Topham, Signadora, Bickerments, Graceful Choice, Supervise. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-1/8) 3 Correct Paid $51.05. Daily Double (1-1) paid $18.00. Exacta (1-9) paid $8.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-9-2-7) paid $4.39. $0.5 Trifecta (1-9-2) paid $5.00.
INDIANA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Results Thursday September 30th, 2021

2nd-$42,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 45.840, 1:10.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.340. Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Big Blue Kitten-Ruffled Feathers. Scratched: What the Elle, Kingsten's Gold. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Enraged121122-hd2-½1-hd1-1J. Padron-Barcenas4.40. Steely Danza124431-½1-1½2-4½2-3¾T. Gaffalione0.80. Out Work'n121354-44-5½3-23-5J. Rocco, Jr.9.20. Barkman121545554-2½R. Gutierrez9.20.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Aa Two Face (BL), 115S. Barandela4-x-xJuan Chavez. 6Gouduriske Al Baraka (BL), 124J. Jude4-2-8Nicole Ruggeri. 2nd-$15,500, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Vf Shake Down (BL), 124J. Lopez5-4-xEdy Ontiveros. 2Mr Kool Claim (BL), 124A. Morales5-5-xJose Arjon. 3Yesterday Road (BL), 124J. Soto4-4-6Edy Ontiveros.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:08. Time 1:11.75. Good. Also Ran_Perfectomundo, On the Honor Roll. Exacta (5-1) paid $14.60. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $36.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Early to bed, early to rise: Jabeur beats Pegula in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur was hardly thrilled about needing to wake up at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday ahead of her 9 a.m. match and got off to a slow start before reaching the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by coming back to beat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina or Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over AmericanDenis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.Murray arrived in San Diego after reaching the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since his latest comeback in June after lengthy...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Charles Town

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f, clear. Off 7:14. Time 0:53.39. Fast. Scratched_Froggy the Gremlin. Also Ran_Mr. Hostler, Neednoexplanation. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $7.10. $1 Superfecta (6-3-5-4) paid $14.80. $1 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $14.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Greyshott (L), 121A. Gallardo7-3-7Barbara Minshall7/2. 4Loaded Sniper (L), 121K. Nicholls12-5-7Andrew Smith6/1. 5Karakontie Pat (L), 121S. Bridgmohan4-6-xKevin Attard2/1. 6Righteous Robbie (L), 124T. Maragh5-6-5Austin Hinds20/1. 7Best and Final (L), 121L. Contreras4-2-6Patrick Dixon8/1. 8Cousin Bob (L), 121J. Stein7-5-xSid Attard10/1. 2nd-$17,700, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy