You can join United Way in giving back to the community on Saturday, oct. 23. That is the Day of Caring for Junction City - Geary County United Way. Volunteers are invited to help local elderly and disabled home owners with outdoor projects that they may need to have done. Task assignments will be provided at 7:30 a.m. and the starting time will be 8 a.m. Volunteers are asked to bring some equipment with them.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO