CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

Art Walk will be held Oct. 8th

JC Post
JC Post
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oct. 8th will be the date for the Junction City Arts Council Art Walk downtown. The event is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. There will be more than 15 artists and local businesses participating. The Art Walk will begin at the Junction City Little Theater Annex on Jefferson Street, go to the First Baptist Church on the corner and then cross to the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It will continue down 7th street to Washington Street. Maps will be available at each location.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Touch a Truck event returns

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has announced that Touch a Truck will return on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon at 437 East Chestnut Street in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, Hibbett Sports, Cricket Wireless and Sally's Beauty Supply. In this event families can see, touch and learn...
POLITICS
JC Post

Junction City High School welding students help Junction City Chamber with Veterans Day tribute

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – The Junction City High School welding students are helping the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce recognize local veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Since 2020, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council has hung banners in downtown Junction City before Veterans Day, recognizing local members of the military, including both those currently serving and veterans.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy