Art Walk will be held Oct. 8th

Oct. 8th will be the date for the Junction City Arts Council Art Walk downtown. The event is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. There will be more than 15 artists and local businesses participating. The Art Walk will begin at the Junction City Little Theater Annex on Jefferson Street, go to the First Baptist Church on the corner and then cross to the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It will continue down 7th street to Washington Street. Maps will be available at each location.