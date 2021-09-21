Native Americans aim to boost voting power in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A coalition of Native American communities has proposed redrawing New Mexico's political map to boost Indigenous voters' influence in elections. The proposed changes from New Mexico’s 19 Native American pueblos and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, outlined Monday, would reshape a congressional swing district where Republicans regained control in 2020. They would also bolster Native American majorities among eligible voters in six state House and three Senate districts in northwestern New Mexico.