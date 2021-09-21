CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty In Federal Court For Failing To Surrender For Prison Sentencing

Cover picture for the articleHe’s also admitted to possessing unregistered firearms. Baltimore, Md (KM) A former Brunswick Police officer who fled rather than serve a prison sentence for possessing an unregistered firearm pleaded guilty on Monday. In US District Court in Baltimore, James Ian Piccirilli, 40, of Mount Airy, admitted that he failed to surrender for sentencing last year, and to possessing additional firearms while on the run. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19th, 2021.

