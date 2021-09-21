CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
APL Hosting Annual Upscale Collectible Sale At White Oaks Mall This Weekend

By Kyle Hutchinson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur local animal shelter is collecting donations this weekend during its annual Upscale Collectible Sale, proceeds which will benefit the animals at the shelter. The two-day sale will take place at White Oaks Mall, inside the former Bergner’s location on Friday, September 24 from 3-8PM and Saturday, September 25 from 8AM-12PM, 12:30PM-2:30PM. It is the first time the shelter has held since Spring 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

