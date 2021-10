It was 60 years ago today that the Minnesota Vikings made their National Football League debut — a stunning 37-13 win over the Bears at Metropolitan Stadium. Tarkenton didn't start, but he sure finished. Replacing George Shaw with the Vikings leading 3-0 in the first quarter, Tarkenton couldn't have started his record-setting career faster than this: 17-of-23 passing for 250 yards ("which was like 500 yards in 1961," said Tarkenton) and four touchdowns, no interceptions, a rushing touchdown and a 148.6 passer rating that stood as the second-highest in his 13 seasons as a Viking.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO