Wausau School Board Adopts COVID-19 Mitigation Plan for Remainder of the Year

By Mike Leischner
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Board of Education has voted to adopt COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the remainder of the 2021-’22 school year. The policy involves a four-tiered approach which includes a one-week masking requirement for all secondary students and staff as part of the fourth (highest) level. That would be triggered if the seven-day average of positive tests among students and staff goes above 5%.

