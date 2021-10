Joie Chavis and Diddy are sparking dating rumors with their recent Italian getaway. In photos exclusively obtained by The Shade Room, the 32-year-old model and the 51-year-old music mogul were spotted kissing and cozying up to each other on a yacht in Capri. Neither Joie nor Diddy have publicly addressed the status of their relationship, but they've both been documenting their trip on Instagram. On Tuesday, Joie shared a video of her dancing in a pool set to Drake's "Race My Mind," while Diddy posted a scenic snap of him on the boat the day prior.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO