Kim Kardashian made a painfully honest post about her own teenage years on Instagram this week, blaming some of her biggest mistakes on her older sister Kourtney. The reality star shared seven photos from her youth in honor of National Daughters Day, dedicating them to "my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers." She apologized for the growing pains she put her mother through, but proved that she is still bitter about at least one incident from those days.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO