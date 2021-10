Joe Douglas selected Denzel Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft with the utmost confidence that he would one day turn into a top-end deep threat. Mims flashed the potential Douglas saw in him throughout his rookie season. He made the most of his time working in Adam Gase’s offense, catching 23 passes for 357 yards — 15.5 yards per catch — despite Sam Darnold’s underwhelming play under center. Most importantly, Mims used his size and athleticism to make it clear that he has staying power as a weapon that can take the top off opposing defenses.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO