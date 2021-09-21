Ranking the next five year windows for each NFL team

For the Chiefs, it all comes back to Patrick Mahomes. The 25-year-old Mahomes is the face of the NFL, and still has elite players Tyreek Hill (27) and Travis Kelce (31) in great condition. The offensive line was rebuilt with youth in the offseason, which seems like a smart investment to protect Mahomes. The defense could be set for an identity crisis in the next few years with the potential for Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark to depart, but the team will have Chris Jones and promising youngsters on the second and third levels for a while. After making three consecutive AFC Championships and two consecutive Super Bowls, the Chiefs are on the cusp of a true dynasty.