You know it’s not going great for Joey Gallo as a Yankee when the slugger has seemed to discover a fourth true outcome: botched pop flies. For if there’s one outcome that both the slugger and his employer want to avoid, it’s a sour ending to a shaky first ride together. Time is running out to avoid that, which would in turn lead to an unpleasant offseason.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO