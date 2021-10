Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan features a little bit of creature-collecting, puzzling, and RPG elements, and it’s launching for Xbox on October 5th. In a coming-of-age story about dealing with world changes, and accepting ourselves and others, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan transports us to the 2.5D World of Imagination. Made up of various fantastical islands, Billy must embark on an adventure to bring colour back to the realm after the evil Leviathan banished colour and joy, leaving its inhabitants husks of their former selves. If you’re wondering how a young teen can take down a colour draining Leviathan, it’s simple, really — you arm them with empathy, team them up with Rodrigo the talking fishing rod, and load them onto a boat named Friend-Ship.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO