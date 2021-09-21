Blowouts Galore in Week 2: Carmel, Mahopac, Somers, Yorktown Cash In
Week 2 on the Northern Westchester/Putnam side of Section 1 football witnessed a ton of gridiron blowouts, including Class A’s Somers over Brewster, 30-6; Mahopac 35-6 over Lourdes; Yorktown’s 41-0 win over Panas and Lakeland’s 41-0 setback to John Jay CR. Class AA’s Carmel whipped Spring Valley, 49-0. In Class B, Hen Hud took it to Putnam Valley, 34-14, so no matter where you went up north, you were likely to find a one-sided affair last Friday.www.theexaminernews.com
Comments / 0