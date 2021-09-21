CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somers, NY

Blowouts Galore in Week 2: Carmel, Mahopac, Somers, Yorktown Cash In

By Ray Gallagher
theexaminernews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 2 on the Northern Westchester/Putnam side of Section 1 football witnessed a ton of gridiron blowouts, including Class A’s Somers over Brewster, 30-6; Mahopac 35-6 over Lourdes; Yorktown’s 41-0 win over Panas and Lakeland’s 41-0 setback to John Jay CR. Class AA’s Carmel whipped Spring Valley, 49-0. In Class B, Hen Hud took it to Putnam Valley, 34-14, so no matter where you went up north, you were likely to find a one-sided affair last Friday.

www.theexaminernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam Valley, NY
City
Somers, NY
City
Yorktown, NY
City
Brewster, NY
City
Mahopac, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Sports
City
Spring Valley, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowouts#Nuggets#American Football#Wr#Tuskers#Td#Mahopac Rb

Comments / 0

Community Policy