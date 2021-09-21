CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

South Haven Council Approves Rezoning To Prepare For Apartment Complex

WSJM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of South Haven has taken a step forward with a residential development planned for the former Overton factory site on Elkenburg Street. During a Monday meeting of the South Haven City Council, a rezoning of the property at 229 Elkenburg from light industrial to multi family residential was approved. Chicago-based Habitat Company is looking to build an apartment complex there. Some residents at the meeting expressed concern about contamination that could be at the former factory. City Manager Kate Hosier said remediation of that would be part of the project.

