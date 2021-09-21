Salvador Perez Home Run

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Gerald Hopkins, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalvador Perez breaks home-run record for catchers. With his 46th homerun of the season, Perez broke multiple records during the Royals game against the Indians.

www.komu.com

