Well, another development camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins has come and gone. Not only was the four-day camp eye-opening, but director of player development Scott Young for the Penguins feels that a few players may be able to make a difference. He released a ton of information regarding the prospects in an interview with the team’s reporter, Michelle Crechiolo. This is all the information that fans should know.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO