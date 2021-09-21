CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

T-Mobile opens store in Marengo Square

By Jan McDonald
The West Alabama Watchman
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile opened its Demopolis store Monday and held a ribbon cutting as the newest member of the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce. Reyna Woody, temporary manager of the store, said T-Mobile is the leading 5G network in the country and covers almost all of Alabama. Its focus, she said, is to bring 5G service to all rural Alabama. As part of that effort 20 new locations are opening in the state, including the one in Demopolis.

