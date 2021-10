The Boston Celtics have given former Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks shooting guard Theo Pinson a camp deal according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. A product of the University of North Carolina who signed with the Nets after going undrafted in 2018, Pinson played two seasons with Brooklyn before being waived by Brooklyn and subsequently picked up the Knicks in 2020. While the Greensboro native has some size at 6-foot-5, he has struggled to find the bottom of the net at the NBA level with a career 30% field goal and 20.1% 3-point percentage.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO