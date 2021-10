Help Case CLC raise funds for the school's PTA by donating your gently worn, used and new shoes. Case will be accepting donations from Oct. 4-Dec. 3. Shoes can be sent in with students on Turn In Tuesday, or a collection bin will be placed in the front door breezeway for convenience. Collected shoes are used to support micro-enterprise vendors, which are small businesses in developing nations typically operated by one person or family and friends. For more information, contact Kyle Harper at casepta1@gmail.com; or call 330.761.1670.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO