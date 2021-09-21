‘9-1-1’ Boss on Athena’s Nightmare, Eddie’s Relationship, Emotional Stories & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 5 premiere “Panic.”]. Los Angeles is facing a major crisis when 9-1-1 Season 5 begins: As a result of a ransomware attack, there are animals roaming around the city, phones are randomly calling 9-1-1, GPS apps are telling people to drive off a dock, there’s trouble at the air traffic control tower, and then a blackout.www.thehendersonnews.com
Comments / 0