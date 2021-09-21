‘9-1-1’ Boss on Athena’s Nightmare, Eddie’s Relationship, Emotional Stories & More

Next week on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 3, the devastating blackout in the city will still be going strong. To go along with that, we’re also going to be seeing so much more in the way of drama for our favorite characters. Athena is going to be in a horrible position as she has to do whatever she can to protect the people she loves. Meanwhile, Maddie has to make a really hard decision for herself; it’s been clear already that she is suffering from postpartum depression and at the moment, it’s not altogether clear where this story will go or conclude.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO