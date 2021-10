At the end of the 2020 NFL Season, All-Pro Aaron Donald sat in tears on the visitor’s bench and looked up to the scoreboard: LA Rams 18 Green Bay Packers 31. The tears were not some spoiled reaction of not getting his way. He pushed his body through two, three, and even four blockers at a time all season. But he fell short of pushing through the pain of broken ribs suffered the previous week. The overwhelming sense of “Was this my last chance?” swept over him. The pain, the exhaustion, the wear and tear on the man, came crashing down on him at once. He grieved at the loss of another opportunity.

