Western notebook: Griffon football continues being fueled by second-half surges

There’s something in the water at Missouri Western.

No, literally. There’s actually something in the water at Missouri Western, and it’s evidenced by the continual second-half heroics.

Freshman running back Brandon Hall, who tallied 187 offensive yards and two touchdowns, credited his late-game success to Western’s version of the ‘secret stuff’ following Saturday’s 38-37 victory against Emporia State.

“I’ve kinda been drinking this — our trainers made this Gatorade Light thing,” Hall said. “It’s Gatorade full of salt. It kinda gave me a lot of energy, and I had a feeling I was gonna break a run. Then I broke it.”

The taste isn’t as great as the reward.

“It was disgusting. It’s very disgusting,” Hall said, shaking his head. “You literally just dump I don’t know how much salt in the Gatorade. You just drink it like you have no choice.”

It gave Hall the boost he needed as the game wore on, helping Western to a 2-1 record with back-to-back second halves for the ages. After hauling in a 42-yard receiving touchdown in the opening quarter, Hall pulled the Griffons within three points of the Hornets with a 42-yard rushing score and subsequent two-point conversion in the fourth.

Following a safety, Hall took the next play from scrimmage 35 yards into the red zone to set up the go-ahead score.

“This is kind of a new experience for me with coming back and stuff,” Hall said. “We usually say if we come out how we finish, we’ll be unstoppable. I have that much confidence in the team, the line, receivers, everybody.”

It’s been a theme early on in 2021. After falling behind 24-7 in the opener at Central Oklahoma, the Griffons pitched a second-half shutout and came up three points shy in a 24-21 loss.

In Week 2 against Fort Hays State, the Griffons rallied with a 28-point third quarter for a 38-31 win. Western followed up with a 31-point second half on Saturday.

Western is outscoring opponents 72-23 after halftime.

“You don’t see that in college football, a comeback from as far behind as we were,” head coach Matt Williamson said, noting the team trailed 28-7 at halftime. “We’re gonna figure out how to get this team to play four quarters. When we do, it’s gonna be an absolute electric sight.

“I know our fans, they love it now, but those first halves I’m sure they’re like, ‘What in the heck is this?’”

It’s worth mentioning the comebacks haven’t been against slouches but against the team picked second in the MIAA preseason polls in Fort Hays State and against Emporia State, which entered the game 2-0.

But the competition only revs up the next three weeks. Western begins Saturday with a trip to Washburn, which is 2-1 after losing over the weekend to Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons then welcome in No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State (2-0) before a trip to UNK (3-0).

The Griffons have faith in the ability of their offense to light up a scoreboard and the defense to force stops and turnovers in a time of need. They also acknowledge that, just like their secret drinks, the good fortune can run out anytime if the Griffons don’t start games on the right note.

“It took a while for us to become Missouri Western. We’re for some reason a second half team,” senior linebacker Evan Chohon said, “and I wish that would change. We’ll get that changed and come out next week and play a full game.

“Don’t count us out. A lot of people and teams in the conference seem to overlook us. We like turning heads and proving people wrong.”

Golf swings at rankings

Missouri Western men’s golf received votes in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll after finishing seventh at the Washburn Invitational. LeBlond alum Jeff Johnston, a Griffon freshman, led all competitors on the final day with a round of 67 to finish in seventh. He was the highest-finishing Griffon.

The Griffons are competing at the NSU Invitational and are in 10th place after Day 1, led by Tom Buffington’s 19th-place effort. The tournament will conclude Tuesday.

The Griffon women placed ninth at last week’s NSU Women’s Golf Classic. Anna Bech and Allycia Gan tied for 30th.

Odds and ends

The Missouri Western men’s cross country team finished 14th at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Friday. Freshman Mason Orscheln led the Griffons by placing 63rd with Tyler Blay in 66th. The women finished 15th led by a 14th-place finish from freshman Madison Nash. … Missouri Western soccer hosts Central Missouri on Friday and opens MIAA play against Missouri Southern on Sunday. … Volleyball hosts Truman State on Tuesday before weekend visits from Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern this week.

2:12

Updated 5 hrs ago

1:50

St. Joseph Population Under 30 Years Old Is 37.7%

Updated 8 hrs ago

1:39