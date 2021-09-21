GIRLS GOLF: Logan wins first sectional since 1992; Winamac places 2nd to advance

MONTICELLO — The Logansport girls golf team made some history on Monday.

The Berries shot a season-best 364 to win the Twin Lakes Sectional title at Tippecanoe Country Club.

It’s Logansport’s first sectional championship in girls golf since 1992 and 14th all-time, the first coming in 1975.

Myleigh Moon shot an 87 to place third overall and lead the Berries. Chloe Crook shot a personal-best 90 and Sophia Kay had a personal-best 92. Reiss Weaver had a 95 and Kendra Sutton added a personal-best 98.

Moon was emotional following the sectional championship win.

“We just all put so much work into it this year. I’m just so proud of everyone and so excited,” she said. “We’ve all done summer tournaments. I’ve been out with my grandpa [Bill Hartzler] a lot, he’s helped me so much. And Abby [Lundy], we couldn’t ask for a better coach. She’s all our ‘other mom’ and we all just love her so much, so it’s just so exciting to finally get it.”

The golfers had to wait out a two-hour rain delay to start their rounds. Tippecanoe Country Club is a scenic course just north of Indiana Beach that overlooks Lake Shafer that is arguably a tougher course than the Berries’ home course at Dykeman Park.

After the sectional win, the Berries took a plunge into Lake Shafer as a team while still in uniform to celebrate their win.

“It’s our team PR for this year, great time to do it,” coach Lundy said. “It is very tough and then the rain that came in this morning, we didn’t get the roll like we would want to but all in all it ended up being just fine. The sun came out a little bit.”

Winamac also had a season-best round as the Warriors placed second with a 387. Kankakee Valley placed third with a 389.

The top three teams and top three individuals on non-advancing teams advanced to Saturday’s Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club.

Keira Bucinski led Winamac with an 89. Bianca Huizar and Olivia Link each shot 96. Janet Calfee had a 106 and Giselle Lowry added a 110.

“We thought we might have an outside chance to win when we came into today. But we’re really tickled to get second place,” Winamac coach Scott Roudebush said. “The girls played really well. My No. 4 especially stepped up. Olivia Link, she had a 96 personal best. My No. 1 Keira Bucinski had an 89. But they all played well, so we’re happy. It was a good team effort today.

“It’s been a good year because we’ve continually gotten better all year long.”

Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard shot an 83 to earn medalist honors. North Newton sophomore Madelyn Arrenholz was runner-up with an 84.

Arrenholz, Rensselaer’s Carly Drone (90) and Twin Lakes’ Layla Stearns (97) advanced to the regional as individuals.

Pioneer’s Ashlynn Brooke shot a 100 and Emilie Schmaltz had a 103.

Following Logansport, Winamac and KV were Rensselaer (402), Twin Lakes (408), Carroll (457), North Newton (467), Tri-County (484) and South Newton (508).

The last time Logansport won a girls golf sectional title was 29 years ago. The 1992 Berries were coached by Mark Muehlhausen and had a starting lineup of Kasia Bannon, Monica Price, Holli Ruhl, Heather Morgan and Katy Anderson. That team won the sectional at Dykeman Park with a 373 and then shot a season-best 356 to win the Lafayette Regional and advance to the state finals, where the Berries shot a 372 to place 10th. Bannon shot rounds of 83 and 79 to place third at state as an individual.

Lundy said the 2021 team is one of the Berries’ best teams since the 1992 squad.

“It was a long time coming. The girls have put a lot of work into this season and the last three years for these juniors,” she said. “We’re just so fortunate to be able to be here. It started out rainy and the girls played tough and kept their mental ability to stick with it is how we won.”

The Berries will return their entire team next season as Moon, Weaver, Sutton and Crook are juniors and Kay is a freshman.

Kay said it was neat to join such a good team as a freshman.

“It was really fun. It’s been a really fun year,” she said. “Next year I think we’ll be even better because all of our girls are staying.”

As for her sectional round, Kay added, “It was pretty cool. I was really nervous at the end and it’s definitely a little different than I expected. But it was pretty fun.

“I was really happy. I started out really strong and the back got kind of rough, but I kept it together and got a PR. So I did pretty good.”