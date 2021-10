Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a foot injury, but returned in the second half of the contest. Mack, who recorded a sack in the game, was seen limping off the field after a defensive play in the first half. After going to the blue medical tent on the sidelines, Mack went back to the Bears’ locker room, and when he came back on the field, he did not have a helmet on, indicating that he would not be returning to the game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO