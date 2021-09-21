CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eileen (Romrell) Anderson

Cover picture for the articleEileen (Romrell) Anderson 3/1/1950 - 9/18/2021 Eileen Romrell Anderson died on the afternoon of September 18, 2021 on the North Fork of the Snake River just above Ashton as the result of a boating accident at the end of a float trip with her husband Loren, her second son Michael, and her daughter-in-law Katie. Eileen was born on March 1, 1950, the third born of ten children of mother Joy Romrell neé Ottesen and father Roland Taylor Romrell. Eileen is the first of her brothers and sisters to pass to the other side. Eileen picked potatoes on local farms and made curtains for travel trailers in the family business. Eileen was a classic introvert with a scintillating intellect. She excelled in school and as an educator as well. Starting at her knee, all eight of her children read the Book of Mormon before age eight. She didn't have Hooked on Phonics, but she was smart, she loved her children, and she had a husband who made sure she had the time to be a mother.

