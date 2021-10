The first official promo for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere has finally arrived online, and odds are, this will deliver on much of what you’d expect. From the first season on, it’s felt like one of the main goals of Blue Bloods as a franchise is to make you a little bit reflective. They want you to be thinking a lot about your own family and some of the traditions you’ve had over the years! If you don’t have much of a family, the Reagans are often eager to invite you in. These dinner-table discussions are a hallmark to what this show is and the aforementioned promo (see below) is a real reminder of that.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO