On the eve of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Minnesota Vikings have made a handful of roster moves. The first was signing running back Ameer Abdullah to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Abdullah was elevated from the practice squad for the season opener against the Bengals last week and played some snaps. He wound up with one carry for four yards and a pair of receptions for 15 yards.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO