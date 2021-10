Two and a half years after Microsoft announced that it was rebooting the PowerToys, the utilities are available in the Microsoft Store. “Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows 10 experience for greater productivity,” the Store description notes. The version in the Store is 0.45, so it’s still considered pre-release; this version is mostly about an updated Settings menu and some stability and optimization improvements and is the same version you can get as a standalone download.

