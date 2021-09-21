Duane F. Noble, 87, Long Prairie
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, September 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Duane Noble, 87, who died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Pastor Ryan Olson of Little Falls Alliance Church will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.wjon.com
