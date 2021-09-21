CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duane F. Noble, 87, Long Prairie

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, September 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Duane Noble, 87, who died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Pastor Ryan Olson of Little Falls Alliance Church will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

James “Jim” C. Pehler, 79, St. Cloud

James “Jim” Cletus Pehler, age 79, St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully at his home in St. Cloud on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 as a result of a chronic heart condition. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, September 27, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. A private interment will take place at a later date in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bryant Edward Bergstrom (Unkie Bry), 78, Saint Cloud

Bryant Edward Bergstrom (Unkie Bry), age 78 of Saint Cloud, MN went to be with his Lord and Savior in the early hours on Friday September 24, 2021. Bryant was born on October 23, 1942 to Edward and Naida (Johnson) Bergstrom in Minneapolis, MN. Bryant is the youngest of three children. His family resided in Renville, MN where Bryant experienced his formative years. He was a student-athlete and spent time working at the family owned and operated café in downtown Renville. After graduation from High School, he entered the United States Air Force where he was an Ariel Photographer. Upon leaving the Air Force, Bryant became an Insurance Agent and worked for Horace Mann and John Deere before founding his Independent Agency, Bergstrom Insurance Services. He created lifelong customers and friends through his business as he treated everyone like they were part of his family. Bryant was an active and participating member of the American Legion and the Lions Club and spent many weekends volunteering to ‘flip’ pancakes for the Lions breakfasts.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
70th for Duane, Margaret Haney

FAIRBURY — Duane and Margaret Haney of Fairbury celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Duane and Margaret Gentes were married on Sept. 16, 1951 in Chenoa, IL. They are the parents of Daryl (Barbara) Haney, Chenoa; Denise (Al) DiGianfilippo, Scottsdale, Arizona; and Carol (Scott) Stansbury, Chenoa. They also have nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
FAIRBURY, IL
Nyabuom T. Miyoang, 27, Seattle (formerly of St. Cloud)

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Nyabuom Miyoang will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. The daughter of Tongyik Kuerkow and Nyalat Minydhoat, Nyabuom was born in Kenya October 12, 1993. They moved to the United States in 1994 as a family where they lived in multiple states across the U.S. She, her parents and younger siblings settled in Minnesota in 2002. After losing her mother in 2011, Nyabuom’s passion for caring for people was ignited. Nyabuom attended St. Cloud Tech High School where she enjoyed volleyball, track and field, science and hanging out with friends. She graduated in 2012. Nyabuom began her pursuit in nursing at St. Cloud Technical Community College. She then moved to Seattle, Washington in 2016 where she continued her knack for caring for others.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Rico WhiteEagle Schmidt (GreyWolf), 22, Zimmerman

Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Rico WhiteEagle Schmidt (GreyWolf), age 22 of Zimmerman, who passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home. Rico was born on November 24, 1998, in Seattle, WA. He was...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Ruth M. Worm, 93, Richmond

A Memorial Mass in honor of Ruth M. Worm will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Luncheon to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School both in Richmond. Due to the unfortunate events of Covid the family was unable to have...
RICHMOND, MN

