Evelyn Rose McDaniels, 92, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare in Grafton, W.Va. She was born August 22, 1929, in Newlon, W.Va., a daughter of the late Omar Dane and Mildred Lucille Douglas Eskew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gabriel and Lyle Eskew; four sisters, Juanita Howes, Janette Lamb, Phyllis Cutright and Martha Eskew and one son-in-law, Forman William Reger.