Idaho Ranks Second Nationally in Population Growth Rate According to 2020 Census Data

ISLAND PARK - A sow grizzly with cubs charged two hunters in southern Idaho on Sept. 23. Both bear spray and a firearm were used to stop the attack. On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a sow grizzly bear that charged two elk hunters in the Stamp Meadows area near Island Park. As the bear charged, one of the hunters deployed bear spray while the other discharged a firearm at close range, mortally wounding the bear. Neither hunter appeared to be injured during the encounter.

