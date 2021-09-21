Idaho Ranks Second Nationally in Population Growth Rate According to 2020 Census Data
BOISE - According to 2020 Census data, Idaho’s population grew 17.3% in the 10 years since the 2010 Census, which was the second-fastest rate nationally, to Utah’s first-place growth of 18.5%. During the decade, the gem state netted 271,524 new residents through natural increases and in-migration internationally and from other U.S. states. After Utah and Idaho, the top five states for growth included Texas, North Dakota and Nevada.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
