CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Low oxygen is pushing fish into shallower water

By Harrison Tasoff-UC Santa Barbara
Futurity
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research documents more than a dozen species of fish moving to shallower water in response to low oxygen conditions. Fish can drown. They require oxygen to breathe, and use the oxygen dissolved in water rather than that in the air. When there’s too little oxygen in the water, they have to move or suffer ill effects.

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Lifeless Deep-Sea Shark With Pig-Like Face Washed Ashore in Mediterranean Beach

The sea indeed offers a wide range of unique marine lives, wherein millions provide very odd opportunity to be seen on shore. One bizarre encounter was the appearance of a pig-faced shark in an Italian island of Elba in the Mediterranean Sea, not far from Tuscany. Unfortunately, the animal that resembled a 'real-life pig emoji' was already without life when found.
ANIMALS
Futurity

Sinking ‘marine snow’ aids oceans in locking up CO2

New research sheds light on how oceans absorb carbon dioxide. Oceans absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through microscopic algae that carry out photosynthesis and then sink to the deep sea when they die. This sinking enhances the degradation processes, researchers have now discovered. Oceans play a key role in...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocks#Water Management#Oxygen#Global Change Biology#Uc Santa Barbara#Marine Science Institute
The Staten Island Advance

VIDEO: Watch 45-foot dead whale in Oregon explode 50 years ago | The carcass became ‘a stinking whale of a problem’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders and beyond are still abuzz about last Friday’s discovery of a humpback whale carcass floating in the waters off Staten Island, which scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) are studying for causes of death. Meanwhile, some may recall that 50 years ago...
OREGON STATE
Sonoma Index Tribune

Invasive plants growing in Russian River due to low, slow water

Frequent visitors to the Russian River will have observed a marked change in the way the water looks as a second year of historic drought settles in. The river is lower and slower than in the past as regulators restrict its flow to keep as much water as possible behind the dams in Lakes Sonoma and Mendocino.
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
ssnewstelegram.com

Water chemistry vital to healthy fish ponds

Ponds located across the state have different water chemistry, caused by factors such as soil type, water sources, and watershed characteristics. The water chemistry in a pond affects primary productivity which determines the number of fish to stock as well as the pond’s fish carrying capacity. One characteristic that controls...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
therevelator.org

California’s Reliance on Dams Puts Fish in Hot Water

As California’s prized salmon runs teeter toward extinction in another crushing drought, a new study highlights the need to rethink dams — a key part of the state’s water management. For decades, water managers have released water from reservoirs in an attempt to mimic natural stream flows and temperatures, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Low-cost, energy-efficient approach to treating water contaminated with heavy metals

Engineers at MIT have developed a new approach to removing lead or other heavy-metal contaminants from water, in a process that they say is far more energy-efficient than any other currently used system, though there are others under development that come close. Ultimately, it might be used to treat lead-contaminated water supplies at the home level, or to treat contaminated water from some chemical or industrial processes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Volunteers rescue dolphin stranded in shallow Texas waters

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Texas rushed into action to help a dolphin found stranded in shallow waters by kayakers. The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said kayakers spotted the dolphin stranded in shallow waters at Lighthouse Lakes, near Port Aransis. Volunteers enlisted the help of several groups,...
TEXAS STATE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists could extract water and oxygen from lunar soil

Engineers have successfully shown how water and oxygen can be extracted by cooking up lunar soil, to support future Moon bases. A laboratory demonstrator, developed by a consortium of the Politecnico Milano, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency and the OHB Group, is presented this week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Devastating barrier island storms can help wildlife thrive

A new methodology for quantifying landscape changes on barrier islands shows storms that can devastate human infrastructure also create opportunities for coastal wildlife to thrive. “Our goal for this project was to develop a method to quantify land cover changes from natural processes and storms on barrier islands,” says Beth...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How low did it go? Study seeks to settle debate about oxygen in Earth's early atmosphere

Scientists have long debated how much molecular oxygen was in Earth's early atmosphere. About 2.4 billion years ago, there was a rise in oxygen that transformed Earth's atmosphere and biosphere, eventually making life like ours possible. This transition is called the "Great Oxidation Event." But how much oxygen was in the atmosphere before this time?
SCIENCE
suncoastnews.com

The Fishin’ Report: Snook fishing heats up as water cool off

Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the water is cooling down and the fish are turning on. Look for snook inside creeks when the water is up. Redfish are working rocky points and mangroves. Capt. Mike’s nephew reported an excellent day working snook in creeks at Westport and Salt Springs just north of the Cotee River. He also made a trip to the shallow rocks northwest of Hudson, and fishing the 10- to 12-foot depths took a limit of gag grouper on plugs and live pinfish in about 90 minutes. In an interesting phenomenon well after the tarpon season usually ends in Boca Grande, anglers and captains fishing Charlotte Harbor are experiencing some of the best tarpon fishing of the year. Some are jumping up to 18 fish in a morning. Anglers who want a late-season tarpon don’t have to travel so far, however, as Tampa Bay has plenty, with fish being taken under some of the Bay bridges as well as around the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the top of the Bay.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy