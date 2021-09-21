Low oxygen is pushing fish into shallower water

Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the water is cooling down and the fish are turning on. Look for snook inside creeks when the water is up. Redfish are working rocky points and mangroves. Capt. Mike’s nephew reported an excellent day working snook in creeks at Westport and Salt Springs just north of the Cotee River. He also made a trip to the shallow rocks northwest of Hudson, and fishing the 10- to 12-foot depths took a limit of gag grouper on plugs and live pinfish in about 90 minutes. In an interesting phenomenon well after the tarpon season usually ends in Boca Grande, anglers and captains fishing Charlotte Harbor are experiencing some of the best tarpon fishing of the year. Some are jumping up to 18 fish in a morning. Anglers who want a late-season tarpon don’t have to travel so far, however, as Tampa Bay has plenty, with fish being taken under some of the Bay bridges as well as around the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the top of the Bay.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO