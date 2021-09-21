The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved

The Wildomar City Council heard a series of zoning changes and plans for a combined major retail, medical, service station and town home development planned in the city by JNT Management Inc., at the Sept. 8 regular meeting. JNT Management is planning to build the Wildomar Trail Mixed Use project on a 28-acre mixed use site on Wildomar Trail, Yamas Drive and Prielipp Road in Wildomar that would include a mini-market and gas station, restaurants, shops, a car and RV wash, 109 townhomes, two medical office buildings and a town center. The developer proposes to build on the nine consecutive sites in four phases over a number of years. A presentation of the project was heard by the five-member council Aug. 18 where there were 12 public speakers primarily for the Windsong and Lennar Briar.

