Former James Monroe, Concord running back passes away

The Concord ‘Jackets travelled to Vermontville on Friday night to face off against Maple Valley. The Lions were no match for Concord, as they lost 60-18. Tyler Carpenter aired it out for the ‘Jackets’ first touchdown. He paired up with Mekhi Wingfield on a 43-yard strike. The Concord defense would respond on the ensuing Maple Valley drive, as Logan Lamb scooped up a fumble and rumbled into the end zone on a 64-yard return. Jacob Cook ran in the two-point conversion. After a Maple Valley touchdown, Carpenter and Wingfield struck for a 70-yard touchdown that drove the lead to 22-6.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO