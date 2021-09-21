Former James Monroe, Concord running back passes away
WOAY – On Sunday night, Concord University and James Monroe High School remembered Ben Thornton through social media. https://twitter.com/JMHSFootball1/status/1439796852161925121. https://twitter.com/ConcordFootball/status/1439744995259555841?s=20. Thornton played at Concord from 2003-2006, where he scored 11 touchdowns in 24 career games. He was most recently working as a football coach at Peterstown Middle School. Monroe County...woay.com
