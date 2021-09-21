CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Former James Monroe, Concord running back passes away

By Trevor Denton
woay.com
 10 days ago

WOAY – On Sunday night, Concord University and James Monroe High School remembered Ben Thornton through social media. https://twitter.com/JMHSFootball1/status/1439796852161925121. https://twitter.com/ConcordFootball/status/1439744995259555841?s=20. Thornton played at Concord from 2003-2006, where he scored 11 touchdowns in 24 career games. He was most recently working as a football coach at Peterstown Middle School. Monroe County...

woay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct before Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired. A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer before Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.
GEORGIA STATE
michigansportsradio.com

Concord Runs Past Maple Valley, 60-18

The Concord ‘Jackets travelled to Vermontville on Friday night to face off against Maple Valley. The Lions were no match for Concord, as they lost 60-18. Tyler Carpenter aired it out for the ‘Jackets’ first touchdown. He paired up with Mekhi Wingfield on a 43-yard strike. The Concord defense would respond on the ensuing Maple Valley drive, as Logan Lamb scooped up a fumble and rumbled into the end zone on a 64-yard return. Jacob Cook ran in the two-point conversion. After a Maple Valley touchdown, Carpenter and Wingfield struck for a 70-yard touchdown that drove the lead to 22-6.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
live5news.com

Former Northwood basketball coach Anthony Houston passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anthony Houston, who spent more than 20 years as a basketball coach at Northwood Academy and led both the boys and girls teams to state championships, passed away on Saturday. Houston, who stepped away from his position as boys head coach back in July, died after...
BASKETBALL
wjpf.com

Former Saluki distance runner Emily Settle passes away

Former Southern Illinois University distance runner Emily Settle passed away late Sunday night after a prolonged battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). She was 24 years old. Settle became sick during her freshman year of college at Southern Illinois University after some unusually difficult runs left her feeling more fatigued...
SPORTS
local21news.com

Former Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt football coach Tim Rimpfel passes away at 73

Dauphin County, PA — Central PA coaching legend and former Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt football coach, Tim Rimpfel, died Tuesday. He was 73. Coach Rimpfel was a legendary figure here in central Pa., sending many players to go on to college and even pro football careers. Coaches in the area continue to say what a difference he made in their lives even talking to them after his retirement about recent games. He coached McDevitt and Cumberland Valley to multiple district titles, winning the State Championship with CV in 1992.
FOOTBALL
wspa.com

Former Easley mayor, football coach passes away

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Former Easley mayor and longtime Easley High School football coach Larry Bagwell has died, according to people close to Bagwell. Bagwell was the Green Wave’s coach from 1967-1992 and later served as mayor of Easley from 2008-2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord University#American Football#Woay#Peterstown Middle School#Monroe County Schools
woay.com

WVSSAC Football Rankings – September 28

WOAY – The latest set of WVSSAC football rankings for the 2021 season was released Tuesday afternoon. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs. Area teams in the top 16 of their respective class for this week are:. CLASS...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
woay.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Virginia Tech beats Richmond 21-10

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech started fast against Richmond on Saturday afternoon, with Trea Turner making a circus touchdown catch to cap the opening drive. After that, the Hokies offense stalled with quarterback Knox Kadum throwing an interception in the second quarter. The Spiders would reach the end zone on the very next play to tie the game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
woay.com

Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Keynan Cook

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Keynan Cook made a bobbling touchdown catch against Morgantown that even he thought was impossible. “When I first tipped it I was like, ‘Oh man, that was a good play on the defense,'” Cook said. But Cook did come down with the catch, adding to his...
SPORTS
woay.com

Marshall begins C-USA play at Middle Tennessee

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – After splitting their four non-conference games, Marshall football begins its Conference USA East Division title defense Saturday at Middle Tennessee. Their two most recent games saw the Herd give up fourth-quarter leads in losses to East Carolina and Appalachian State. Head coach Charles Huff says it’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Blade

Scouting report: Bowling Green football at Kent State

BOWLING GREEN — Coming off of their upset victory at Minnesota, Bowling Green State University begins Mid-American Conference play at Kent State on Saturday. The Falcons’ running game was on the rise in recent weeks, but still hasn’t gone anywhere this season and was halted for 22 net yards on 25 carries at Minnesota. The Falcons rank dead last in FBS in rushing with 45.3 yards per game, and they’ve posted just 16.5 points per game as an offense. Something has to get going on the ground if the Falcons want to control the ball away from All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Gulliver Prep Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jr.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another blue chip player is getting away from South Florida. This past week, running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. made a big commitment down at Gulliver Prep. “I’ll be taking my talents to Notre Dame,” this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee announced. Irvin is getting a jump on making his college plans. The four-star running back is still a junior, but he’s already made a national commitment to go play for the Fighting Irish. “Just knowing when I get there, Notre Dame recruits the best o-line, so that’s something every running back wants to run behind,” he said. “Obviously sitting...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy