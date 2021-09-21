IKM-Manning improving week-by-week heading into big matchup at Tri-Center

(Manning) A pivotal game in the Class A, District 8 playoff race will play out Friday night when IKM-Manning heads to Tri-Center. Both teams are 2-2 overall and each has one district loss.

“I think the guys have worked hard and they are getting a little bit better every week which is what you hope to see,” says head coach Cory McCarville. We are taking steps in the right direction. We know that we have a very tough stretch of teams over the next four weeks. We are really going to have to put our best foot forward here.”

Against Tri-Center they’ll face an offense that has averaged 352 yards per game in their two wins. “I think the biggest thing is we are really going to have to tackle well. They have a really outstanding running back and quarterback combination with the Freeberg kid and the Turner kid. We are really going to have to be aggressive on defense and tackle well to eliminate big plays.”

IKM-Manning won big at Missouri Valley last week, 49-8. Cooper Irlmeier ran for 136 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 67 yards and a score. “Offensively we did enough. Missouri Valley turned it over quite a few times, so we had a number of short fields to help. They did expose some areas on offense and defense we need to get shored up, so hopefully we have great focus this week and we are ready to go. We were able to hit on a couple of pass plays and that really helped our cause.”

IKM-Manning coach Cory McCarville