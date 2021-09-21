Kent State opens the 2021-22 men's basketball season Nov. 12 at Xavier

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University has named Mike Frew '02 as Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach for the 2021-22 season effective immediately. "I am pleased to announce Mike Frew as the Interim Head Coach of our Men's Basketball team," stated Director of Athletics & Head Women's Basketball Coach Mary Beth Spirk. "I knew Mike as a student-athlete and have seen him over the past 19 years grow into a leader and excellent mentor and coach of young people. He is the perfect fit for our team at this time. Mike is a proven recruiter, a tremendous motivator, and an established coach. I am quite confident that Mike will be successful on and off the court this season. I look forward to working with Mike on a daily basis."

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO