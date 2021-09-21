Publix donates $125,000 to Treasure Coast Food Bank
Publix continues work to help neighbors in need with 33M pounds of produce donated to Feeding America member food banks. Publix Super Markets Charities donates $5.5M in monetary support LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 — During Hunger Action Month®, Publix is highlighting the many ways the company helps alleviate hunger year-round. According to Feeding America®, 1 in 9 Americans face food insecurity, and within Publix’s seven-state operating area, more than 8 million people face hunger every day. As a food retailer, Publix is committed to helping feed those in need in the communities it serves.veronews.com
Comments / 0