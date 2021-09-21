CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Wegmans works on updating and expanding products; customers aren’t necessarily happy about it

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFIad_0c2ctWkt00

Wegmans stores have moved around a lot of their products, and people aren’t very happy about it.

People took to social media to express their opinions on the Irondequoit store shifting their product around and changing the layout of the store.

Right now, according to Wegmans, there are three Rochester area stores going through major resets: Eastway near Webster, Irondequoit, and Geneseo.

The plans include expanding certain departments, remodeling, and moving their Nature’s Marketplace items into their respective location.

Experts say part of the reason Wegmans is revamping their stores is to drive sales, though they aren’t saying that.

They also want to push their own Wegmans products more.

Wegmans currently sells their products at a rate of 50%, and other stores usually only do 20-25%.

To help customers get used to the reset they have deployed their Helping Hands employees throughout the store as well as giving customers an app on their phone that can tell them where items are.

Customers are still feeling frustrated though, saying they still can’t find products even with the additional help.

People also expressed frustration that this is happening during a pandemic when they just want to get in and out of the store, not be around people indoors for longer than they need to be.

Some tips for those frustrated customers include shopping from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning when shelves are freshly stocked, don’t shop the first few days of the month because it’s busy, stick to Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays when there are less shoppers, and don’t wait until the last minute to shop for the holidays.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Target looking to fill 2,000 positions for distribution center

Target is looking to hire 2,000 people for their distribution center in Albany. Positions include managers, warehouse positions, and operational staff. Supply chain employees work to keep shelves stocked by moving products from the suppliers to the stores. Normally starting wages are $15 per hour but the Capital Region is...
ALBANY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dollar Tree to start selling items for more than $1

Dollar Tree recently announced that they’ll be selling some items for $1.25 and $1.50 at their Dollar Tree Plus stores. Products being sold for $3 and $5 dollars will be tested at certain stores as well as their Dollar Tree Plus stores. 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores are planned for...
RETAIL
FingerLakes1.com

Where can I buy an at home COVID-19 test?

Many places are requiring people get tested for COVID, but how can they do that if they can’t find tests?. At the moment, Amazon, Kroger, and Walmart are working with the Biden administration to sell rapid COVID tests that can be taken home, at cost, for three months. The tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Downtown changes in Auburn

Downtown Auburn is seeing some changes when it comes to businesses and ownership. Riordan Realty is now located at 15 State Street, a business that opened in 2009 by Susan Malandruccolo Riordan. The business moved from its former location next to Dunkin’ Donuts on Genesee Street. With the additional space...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy