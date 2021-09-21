Wegmans works on updating and expanding products; customers aren’t necessarily happy about it

Wegmans stores have moved around a lot of their products, and people aren’t very happy about it.

People took to social media to express their opinions on the Irondequoit store shifting their product around and changing the layout of the store.

Right now, according to Wegmans, there are three Rochester area stores going through major resets: Eastway near Webster, Irondequoit, and Geneseo.

The plans include expanding certain departments, remodeling, and moving their Nature’s Marketplace items into their respective location.

Experts say part of the reason Wegmans is revamping their stores is to drive sales, though they aren’t saying that.

They also want to push their own Wegmans products more.

Wegmans currently sells their products at a rate of 50%, and other stores usually only do 20-25%.

To help customers get used to the reset they have deployed their Helping Hands employees throughout the store as well as giving customers an app on their phone that can tell them where items are.

Customers are still feeling frustrated though, saying they still can’t find products even with the additional help.

People also expressed frustration that this is happening during a pandemic when they just want to get in and out of the store, not be around people indoors for longer than they need to be.

Some tips for those frustrated customers include shopping from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning when shelves are freshly stocked, don’t shop the first few days of the month because it’s busy, stick to Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays when there are less shoppers, and don’t wait until the last minute to shop for the holidays.

