CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved

By Juliet Lemar
palisadesnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and restore the current path. Video brought to you by The Playground.

palisadesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Repairs to Force Two-Month Closure at Thousand Steps Beach in OC

Beachgoers in Laguna Beach will have to enjoy the ocean from somewhere other than the Thousand Steps beach as county officials, starting Monday, close off access to fix the stairs. The 218-step staircase in south Laguna Beach will be closed until approximately early December, according to Marisa O'Neil of OC...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Damage To Imperial Beach Pier Forces Temporary Closure

The pier was closed to the surprise of many residents on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Orange cones marked the entrance to the pier and the gate blocked anyone from entering. Many ventured to the gate to see what was happening and asked each other if they had any information. The day...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Valley News

Wildomar City Council approves tract map and amendments for the planned Wildomar Trail Mixed-Use Project in a public hearing Sept. 8

The Wildomar City Council heard a series of zoning changes and plans for a combined major retail, medical, service station and town home development planned in the city by JNT Management Inc., at the Sept. 8 regular meeting. JNT Management is planning to build the Wildomar Trail Mixed Use project on a 28-acre mixed use site on Wildomar Trail, Yamas Drive and Prielipp Road in Wildomar that would include a mini-market and gas station, restaurants, shops, a car and RV wash, 109 townhomes, two medical office buildings and a town center. The developer proposes to build on the nine consecutive sites in four phases over a number of years. A presentation of the project was heard by the five-member council Aug. 18 where there were 12 public speakers primarily for the Windsong and Lennar Briar.
WILDOMAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
sierrawave.net

Long Valley Exploration Project Drilling Project Approved

Media Contact: Deb Schweizer, Public Affairs Officer. Long Valley Exploration Project Drilling Project Approved. The Acting District Ranger of the Mammoth Ranger District has approved the categorical exclusion (CE) for. the Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project. The project is approved based upon the proposed Plan of Operations submitted by the...
BISHOP, CA
KXRO.com

Year-long closure of 1-mile section of the Willapa Hills Trail

A 1-mile section of the Willapa Hills Trail has closed for construction, and the work will last for some time. This week, contractors for State Parks began work on an overpass spanning State Route 6 where the trail intersects the highway. The closure is between Cabe Road and just east...
CHEHALIS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
traverseticker.com

Trail Closures Planned Starting This Week

Two trail closures will begin in the Traverse City area this week. The Leelanau Trail will be under construction and closed between Carter Road and the Larkin Group parking lot starting Monday. According to TART Trails, "this is part of a maintenance project to improve this portion of trail." Trail users are advised to use the shoulder of South West Bay Shore Drive as a detour until further updates are announced.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ellensburg.wa.us

Temporary Trail Closure At Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park

The Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park trail will be closed starting September 21 for a project that will enhance fish and wildlife habitat. The project will remove the gated culverts at the side channel and replace them with a bridge. The trail closure is estimated to last a little over two weeks.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Duluth News Tribune

Superior Hiking Trail projects funded

Minnesota lawmakers approved funding for conservation and recreation projects across the state from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources and the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, including $638,000 for the Superior Hiking Trail Association. The association’s 2020 proposal, which had been on hold for more than a year...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
kidnewsradio.com

Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail closure reduced

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 79,856 acres and is 48% contained. A point protection strategy is being applied to the Boundary Creek Fire. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority. In the Sulphur Group, Boundary Creek recreation...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
lostcoastoutpost.com

Consultant in NCRA Rail Takeover Bid Says Project Has Been Misrepresented, But Document Reveals Coal Connections and Wiyot Tribe Involvement

PREVIOUSLY: Aiming to Ship Coal Out of Humboldt Bay, Shadowy Corporation Makes Bid to Take Over NCRA Line. Justin Wight, an independent consultant working for the recently formed North Coast Railroad Company, LLC, says the corporation’s plans have been misrepresented. “It’s not as it has been made to appear to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Lane Closures Through South Gap Project Extended As Warm Temps Fade

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to take advantage of the fading warmer temperatures, the Colorado Department of Transportation is extending lane closure hours through the Interstate 25 South Gap project. Crews are paving and striping before cold weather settles in. CDOT says there will be a...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Hiking Bob: Fall colors and trails; reward doubled; dog park closure

If you've been waiting for the right time to see the turning of the aspens in the Pikes Peak region, this is the weekend to do it. The fall colors along the Highway 67 corridor from Divide to Cripple Creek were, as of Wednesday, changing pretty rapidly when compared to as recently as last Saturday. Even if the colors don't "peak" this weekend, they will probably be better now than next week.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy