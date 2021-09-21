Lewis Central defeats Atlantic in Girl’s Swimming Dual

(Avoca) AHSTW opened eyes with their 47-12 win against Riverside in Week 5. The Vikings will try to keep the hammer down when they travel to Sidney on Friday. AHSTW handing Riverside their first loss a week ago wasn’t an outcome a lot of people saw coming. Head coach GG Harris recounts how they got the job done. “The boys came out and played really, really hard. That is the most fire and desire and passion that they’ve played the game with in a long time, definitely all season. It wasn’t just one or two guys, we had a collective group effort to play the game really, really hard. On top of that we were very efficient. We were able to win the turnover battle and get some big plays on special teams. We were 10/13 through the air so we were efficient in a lot of aspects. We were able to able to limit their third downs and get them off the field. Efficiency combined with some incredible effort by our guys allowed for the victory. I’m super proud, but this is not going to be our peak and we are ready to get back to work.”

