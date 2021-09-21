CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Lewis Central defeats Atlantic in Girl’s Swimming Dual

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9QLe_0c2csK9w00

(Atlantic) On Monday, Lewis Central defeated Atlantic 123-37 in a girl’s dual swim meet at the Nishna Valley YMCA at Atlantic.

Atlantic’s Lexi Reynolds finished first in the 200 -yard Freestyle and second place in the 500-yard Freestyle. Team members Kaedance Daly won the 100-yard Breaststroke, and Ava Bruckner was second in the 100-yard Backstroke.

Atlantic results:

50 Yard Freestyle:

4. Edria Brummer 32.55;

5. Nevaeh Duranceau 34.08;

6. Maria Petersen 37.72.

100 Yard Freestyle:

2. Ava Brucker 1:01.91;

5. Nevaeh Duranceau 1:20.13;

6. Maria Petersen 1:28.52.

100 Yard Backstroke:

2. Paige Daly 1:21.89.

100 Yard Breaststroke:

1. Kaedance Daly 1:25.39.

200 Yard Freestyle:

1. Lexi Reynolds 2:06.79;

5. Ava Bruckner 2:18.25;

6. Kaedance Daly 2:25.43.

200 Yard Individual Medley:

3. Paige Daly 2:51.95.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

2. Atlantic 1:59.31.

500 Yard Freestyle:

2. Lexi Reynolds 5:43.31.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood sweeps Shenandoah Cross Country Meet

(Shenandoah) The Glenwood boys scored 54 points and the Glenwood girls scored 28 to earn team championships in Shenandoah on Thursday. The Glenwood boys had three runners in the top fifteen with Bryant Keller 2nd, Liam Hayes 9th, and Dillon Anderson 12th. Ethan Eichhorn, of Lewis Central, was the individual champ in 16:27.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACGC Boys and Girls each 2nd at West Central Valley

(Dexter) The Van Meter girls and ADM boys earned cross country team titles at West Central Valley on Thursday. ACGC was the runner-up in each team race. Individual winners were Clare Kelly, of Van Meter, and Trevin Suhr, of ACGC. Suhr was one of six ACGC boys runners in the...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Western Iowa Today

Griswold football game with Lenox cancelled

(Griswold) The Griswold Tigers will be unable to take the football field this Friday night. The squad was scheduled to match up with Lenox. Griswold Activities Director Troy Nicklaus tells KSOM/KS95.7 Sports the cancellation is a result of both injuries and illness. The Tigers have remaining games scheduled against Fremont-Mills...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACGC volleyball picking up steam as season progresses

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC volleyball team has found their stride with seven wins in their last eight matches. The Charger’s win over Madrid on Tuesday moved the team’s record to 10-8. Head coach Jen Policky says, “Yes we do feel like we are in a groove and have found a really good rhythm with the girls. They are working really hard in practice. We not only feel like we have our fundamentals down our passing and Molli Gettler (292 assists) has really found her groove with setting. Chloe Largent is obviously our steady Eddie in terms of being able to have a consistent amount of kills every game. We are a little bit more well rounded. We are running some quicker sets and finding a quicker tempo to the game.”
VOLLEYBALL
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Girl’s win Title at Denison Cross Country Meet

(Denison) The Harlan girls placed all five scoring runners in the top ten and topped the 13-team field at the Denison Cross County Invitational on Tuesday. The Cyclones scored an impressive 26-points, out-distancing second place Logan-Magnolia’s, 66. Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia won the individual title, 2nd, Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan, 3rd,...
HARLAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Swimming#Girl S Swimming Dual#Yard Backstroke#Yard Breaststroke#Yard Individual Medley#Yard Freestyle Relay
Western Iowa Today

Audubon looks to Rebound after Week 5 loss

(Audubon) Audubon heads into week six following a loss to CAM last Friday night. The Cougars topped the Wheelers in a much-anticipated battle that played out as advertised. CAM won the game 58-42. Audubon Head Football Coach Sean Birks says while the game lived up to the billing for the...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kuemper wins Boy’s Team Title at Denison Cross Country Invite

(Denison) On Tuesday, the Kuemper boy’s cross country team placed three runners in the top ten and captured the team title at the Denison Invitational Cross Country meet. The Knights won the meet with 75-points. Michael Pottebaum led the way with a third-place finish, Jacob Greving finished 7th, and Ryan North, 17th. Patrick Hensel (21st), and Drake Carter (27th), also scored for Kuemper.
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW Vikings deliver inspired effort in Week 5, draw Sidney next

(Avoca) AHSTW opened eyes with their 47-12 win against Riverside in Week 5. The Vikings will try to keep the hammer down when they travel to Sidney on Friday. AHSTW handing Riverside their first loss a week ago wasn’t an outcome a lot of people saw coming. Head coach GG Harris recounts how they got the job done. “The boys came out and played really, really hard. That is the most fire and desire and passion that they’ve played the game with in a long time, definitely all season. It wasn’t just one or two guys, we had a collective group effort to play the game really, really hard. On top of that we were very efficient. We were able to win the turnover battle and get some big plays on special teams. We were 10/13 through the air so we were efficient in a lot of aspects. We were able to able to limit their third downs and get them off the field. Efficiency combined with some incredible effort by our guys allowed for the victory. I’m super proud, but this is not going to be our peak and we are ready to get back to work.”
SIDNEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Field of Dreams Site Near Dyersville Sold to Group Led by Frank Thomas

(Dyersville, IA) — Iowa’s most famous baseball field is getting a new owner. A group lead by Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas announced today (Thursday) it has purchased a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams Movie Site near Dyersville. That group has also purchased the field built near the movie site where the first Major League Baseball game played in Iowa took place in August.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Tuesday’s win at Boyer Valley keeps CAM’s conference title hopes alive

(Anita) CAM’s three sets to one volleyball win over Boyer Valley on Tuesday created a log jam atop the Rolling Valley Conference standings. It was an extremely competitive match and the Cougars prevailed 24-26, 29-27, 28-26, and 25-19. Coach Jenna Maiers says, “It was pretty big. The girls were so excited. The smiles on their faces at the end was the icing on the cake for me. We’ve been working really hard on getting our mental game really strong and staying focused and not letting a little dip affect the rest of our game and they came out and proved they could do it.”
VOLLEYBALL
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic High School Homecoming Information

(Atlantic) Atlantic High School’s Homecoming is Friday, October 8th: Atlantic Trojans vs. Knoxville Panthers. The theme is “Around the World”. Dodgeball will be played Tuesday and Thursday and each class will make a float and judging will be held Wednesday evening. Voting for king and queen will take place on...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside football eager to respond after season’s first setback

(Oakland) In Week 6 the Riverside football team will look to do something they haven’t done yet this year. The Bulldogs will be hoping to bounce back from a loss. Riverside suffered their first defeat of the year last week in the form of a 47-12 score against AHSTW. Here’s head coach Darrell Frain. “Avoca came out and put it to us. I’ll take 100% of the blame. As a coach I didn’t have us prepared for what Avoca was bringing and we didn’t handle it very well. We got beat in every aspect of the game. We have to move on quickly and get things ready to go so we are ready for this Friday and the rest of the season.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM preparing to show a more multi-dimensional look down the stretch

(Anita) It is homecoming week for the undefeated CAM Cougars. Their opponent on Friday night will be 3-2 Exira-EHK. CAM coach Barry Bower says the Spartans do a lot of great things and are well coached by Tom Petersen. “They have the likes of Trey Petersen that does a nice job of running their offense. He’s really the catalyst of what they do offensively, but also I would probably say defensively as well playing middle linebacker. Trey is a very, very smart kid.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Treynor playing well going into big matchup with Underwood

(Treynor) One of the biggest matchups of the season in Class 1A, District 8 will be played out in Week 6. The 4-1 Treynor Cardinals host 5-0 Underwood. 3rd ranked Underwood’s offensive numbers have been remarkable with an average of 465 yards per game. Treynor coach Jeff Casey knows his team will need to be on their “A” game to contend with the Eagles. “We are going to have to do everything really well. All the little details, we are going to have to execute. We’ve been playing really good football the last few weeks. In particular last Friday our first half especially was about as efficient of a half that we’ve had that I can remember. All three phases played really well. Our defense played lights out the first half, offense was just clicking right down the field doing some good things. We just have to keep getting better and focusing on the little things.”
UNDERWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Past State Championship Programs now available online through IHSAA

(State) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s online archive at ArcaSearch has added its complete collection of state championship programs through the 2019-20 school year. ArcaSearch provides digitized and searchable archives of printed publications to preserve invaluable history for research and review. These programs, which feature all 11 sanctioned IHSAA...
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy