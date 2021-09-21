Lewis Central defeats Atlantic in Girl’s Swimming Dual
(Atlantic) On Monday, Lewis Central defeated Atlantic 123-37 in a girl’s dual swim meet at the Nishna Valley YMCA at Atlantic.
Atlantic’s Lexi Reynolds finished first in the 200 -yard Freestyle and second place in the 500-yard Freestyle. Team members Kaedance Daly won the 100-yard Breaststroke, and Ava Bruckner was second in the 100-yard Backstroke.
Atlantic results:
50 Yard Freestyle:
4. Edria Brummer 32.55;
5. Nevaeh Duranceau 34.08;
6. Maria Petersen 37.72.
100 Yard Freestyle:
2. Ava Brucker 1:01.91;
5. Nevaeh Duranceau 1:20.13;
6. Maria Petersen 1:28.52.
100 Yard Backstroke:
2. Paige Daly 1:21.89.
100 Yard Breaststroke:
1. Kaedance Daly 1:25.39.
200 Yard Freestyle:
1. Lexi Reynolds 2:06.79;
5. Ava Bruckner 2:18.25;
6. Kaedance Daly 2:25.43.
200 Yard Individual Medley:
3. Paige Daly 2:51.95.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay:
2. Atlantic 1:59.31.
500 Yard Freestyle:
2. Lexi Reynolds 5:43.31.
