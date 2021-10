Lots to get to on this episode of Talkin’ Rock. We start with Josh Katz of Badflower. The new album is out and it was done very differently from their last album. We talk about the songs and the topics he writes about. He tells me about his move to Nashville and if that will change his writing or outlook on life. Plus, we talk about three classic albums that came out on this day thirty years ago.

