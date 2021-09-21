CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducey, 25 Fellow Governors Request Border Meeting With Biden

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — As border security continues to disintegrate, Governor Doug Ducey and 25 fellow Republican governors are reaching out to the Biden administration asking for “an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden to find meaningful solutions to the worst border crisis in more than two decades.”. In a letter released...

